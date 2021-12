BROOKLINE (CBS) – A newly implemented ordinance in Brookline aims to take on tobacco and vaping – simply by not adding to the problem. “It’s a gradual approach to solving a problem most of us agree is a big problem,” said family law professor and co-sponsor Kate Silbaugh. As of this fall, there legally cannot be new users. No one born after January 1, 2000 will ever be allowed to buy tobacco products in Brookline. “[The tobacco industry is] always trying to figure out how to get new users and particularly target people who are vulnerable – either by age or understanding...

