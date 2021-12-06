ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, CO

Winter BoCo Bookshelf: What locals are writing and we’re reading

getboulder.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn middle school, Debra Bokur was admonished by a teacher who was skeptical of her excuse for her unfinished homework. “At the time, I thought it was rather brilliant,” says Bokur, a writer currently residing in Nederland. “I explained how there was a wizard who needed my help training a young,...

getboulder.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Berkeleyan Online

What to Read, Watch, and Listen to This Winter

Here are a few of our favorite books, shows, and films by people from Berkeley. So many artists, thinkers, and writers with Berkeley connections have come out with new work this winter. Here are a few of our favorites:. Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in...
BERKELEY, CA
rowlett.tx.us

Winter Reading

Youth of all ages can participate in our 40 days of Winter Reading program. Participants must read 20 minutes a day to earn a book tag. For each day you read you must color in the square for the day. Stop in to pick up your winter reading check sheet.
ROWLETT, TX
ohioimmigrant.org

Shop Local, Read Local

What could be more personal, local, and heartfelt than the gift of “Far From Their Eyes: Ohio Migration Anthology”?. Where To Buy: At Loganberry Books in Cleveland this Sunday. Come at 2pm for our book discussion and signing with contributors Michele Rudolph and Luis Héctor Pérez Oliveros. Or, stop by the Wine Spot, Appletree Books, or Mac’s Backs Books in Cleveland Heights.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
InsideHook

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

We’re nearing the end of another strange year. Based on the current state of affairs, 2022 seems likely to begin in a weird place as well. So why not sit down with an immersive book, where the world can be as normal — or as surreal — as you like. This month, we’ll be thumbing through a new edition of a classic work of environmental nonfiction and a debut book from a revered musician. There is plenty to savor as winter rolls in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nederland, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
Maine State
State
Hawaii State
Elite Daily

10 Romantic Books To Read This Winter When You're Snuggled Up By The Fire

Reading during the winter is almost better than during any other time of the year. The colder months make you want to snuggle up, and reading alone sends your mind on an adventure into a different world. By picking out some romantic books to read this winter, you'll find that your blanket and the fire aren't the only things keeping you warm.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Voices: I grew up in a cult and was married at 12 — in Texas

Two months before I married, I had my first period. I still wore a training bra. I was 12 and had never kissed a boy, never fathomed marriage. “Repeat after me: I, Habiba, take you, Ali, to be my husband for the duration of 90 days,” Ali*, my new husband, said.Within seconds, I was married. In an Islamic Temporary Marriage, the marriage isn’t nulled with a divorce, but rather a specific period is set — in our case, 90 days. No witnesses are needed, and unlike traditional Islamic marriages, the man doesn’t need to support the woman. But if the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily News

What we’re thankful for

Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor staff have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. They shared a few thoughts about what stands out to them most. Tara Klostreich, publisher: During this special season, I am thankful for my family and friends who stand beside me or behind me to give me the push that I need. Thank you to my husband, Glenn, who gives more than he receives and is always there when I need him. I am grateful for our children, Seth and Cole, and the ladies that they love, Mandy and Jennifer. I am especially grateful for Mandy’s son, Gunnar, who brings such joy to our family. I am most thankful for my faith and God. I would like to personally thank my staff and our corporate team, who continuously work to make our operation a success. I would also like to thank our advertisers for trusting us and to you, our readers, who continue to support local journalism. Without your support and encouragement, we could not do what we do.
WAHPETON, ND
iowapublicradio.org

IPR listeners share what they're reading

For the holiday season so far, we've shared the best new books for kids and for adults, based on recommendations from local booksellers and book enthusiasts. That made us wonder — what are IPR listeners reading? What books are they planning to give as gifts this year?. We asked, and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Writing#Hawaiian
The Guardian

Best fiction of 2021

The most anticipated, discussed and accessorised novel of the year was Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You (Faber), launched on a tide of tote bags and bucket hats. It’s a book about the accommodations of adulthood, which plays with interiority and narrative distance as Rooney’s characters consider the purpose of friendship, sex and politics – plus the difficulties of fame and novel-writing – in a world on fire.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Refinery29

R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This December

Year in, year out, the festive season has us pining for log fires in faraway cabins. Snowy winter walks and lots of mulled wine feature heavily in this daydream but it would also include the opportunity to fall back onto a cloudlike sofa and get lost in a good book. Santa might not have gifted us this holiday just yet but we can get started on the reading part immediately.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
ENTERTAINMENT
merricksart.com

What We’re Actually Getting Our Kids for Christmas

I’ve shared a lot of gift guides over the last month, but here’s what we’re actually getting our boys for Christmas this year!. There have been tons of gift guides here on Merrick’s Art for the last month (you can see them all RIGHT HERE), but today I wanted to share what we’re actually giving our kids for Christmas this year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Yoga
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Local women write book of prayers

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Many people in this world seek to utilize the power of prayer in times of need. For those who may need a little inspiration, Corinne States and Jade Emhoff’s new book, “At His Feet: 101 Battle Prayers for Life,” has a wide variety of prayers available for you to use.
RELIGION
houstoniamag.com

What We're Looking Forward to at Redbull SoundClash Tonight

The Redbull Soundclash Series made its U.S. comeback, with its first-ever stop in Houston tonight, featuring music from two female-led bands from the South. Houston’s hometown heroes The Suffers face New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas. Both will showcase their musical abilities in a “Queens of Gulf Coast Soul” themed four-round competition.
HOUSTON, TX
cpr.org

The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for December 2021

December's Local 303 is infused with a wonderful mixture of new and unreleased tunes from infectious Colorado artists brought to you first on our airwaves!. Denver's Bluebook let us debut two new singles from their forthcoming February 2022 album Optimistic Voices that was produced by James Barone of Beach House. We also got exclusive access to singer-songwriter Lillian's new album before it comes out next year too as well as N3ptune who drops his debut this month (join us for his album release at Hi-Dive on December 10)!
COLORADO STATE
dramabeans.com

Team Dramabeans: What we’re watching

What kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. School 2021: Episode 3 down, and I’m loving it, yet I can’t seem to sit down and just watch it without getting distracted a hundred times. I imagine it’s my restless mood lately, and not the drama’s fault, because the plot is settling in, and the character dynamics are too, and I love our three leads and all the attraction and angst that awaits. Our heroine Ji-won, in particular, continues to be delightful, and it’s super fun to see how the two feuding boys around her react to her presence. It’s my catnip!
TV SERIES
sandiegomagazine.com

What We're Craving, Sipping, and Talking About in December

Depending on whom you’re asking, the fruitcake can be considered the most underappreciated or overrated dessert of the season. The age-old combination of dried fruit, nuts, and spices has been passed around for many Decembers, with many cultures putting their own twist on the holiday classic. In the Caribbean, the...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy