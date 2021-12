There were plenty of accolades to go around Shepherd University’s campus last week when it came to athletics success. Senior place-kicker Hayden Austin-Scriv was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s East Special Teams Athlete of the Week for his efforts in a 55-0, regular-season finale win against Clarion. He was successful on all seven of his extra-point attempts.

