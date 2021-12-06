Report: Nebraska QB Transfer Adrian Martinez Will Visit Cal

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, who recently entered the transfer portal, plans to visit Cal as a place he might consider as his next school, according to a 247 Sports report.

Martinez reportedly visited Kansas State over the weekend and plans to visit Cal this week. Those appear to be the only two destinations he is considering and will choose between them.

Martinez, who is from Fresno, Calif., previously committed to Cal in 2016 as a junior at Clovis West High School, but he then decommitted from the Golden Bears in April 2017.

He then chose Nebraska over a long list of offers that included Georgia, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Tennessee and Oregon.

Martinez was a four-year starter at Nebraska, and he completed 61.8 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also was the team's leading rusher with 525 yards this season for a Nebraska team that went 3-9, including 1-8 in the Big Ten.

For his Nebraska career, Martinez passed for 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns with 30 interceptions. He has also run for 2,301 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was a three-time captain at Nebraska and holds school records for total offense and career completions.

He is a dual-threat quarterback, which does not exactly fit the profile of a Bill Musgrave quarterback, which is typically a drop-back passer.

Chase Garbers has been the Golden Bears' starting quarterback the past four seasons, and he has the option of returning for the 2022 season. However, Garbers, who has already graduated, has not decided whether he will return to Cal or enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kansas State is set to lose longtime starter Skylar Thompson after this season.

The Golden Bears also have Penn and Western Carolina transfer Ryan Glover, who was the starter in the loss to Arizona and has the option of returning, and freshman quarterback Kai Millner, who did not take a snap this season.

Cover photo of Adrian Martinez by Dylan Widger, USA TODAY Sports