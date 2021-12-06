Tai Tuivasa Learned From His UFC Experiences

Sakai: -115 (MyBookie) In a division where many fighters rely on plotting forward and swinging big, Sakai’s mobility makes him a more unique challenge. He averages 5.1 significant strikes per minute while his defense and movement keep his significant strikes absorbed below four. Sakai’s primary strategy is to move laterally and pepper his opponent’s leg with calf kicks and chin with jabs. Ultimately, rather than throwing big looping punches, Sakai prefers a more technical approach where he breaks his opponent down throughout a few rounds. Sakai, though, has struggled to implement that game plan against a very specific archetype of fighter- big, athletic, and powerful. When his opponent can land with more power, even if it is less frequent, and force Sakai to close his guard to defend, Sakai has struggled. Since he does not have the same power as the fighters atop the division, he can struggle to win those blow-for-blow exchanges. When he isn’t outgunned on the feet or when he can be more of a neutralizer, Sakai can be a difficult puzzle to solve.

UFC ・ 11 HOURS AGO