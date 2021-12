The latest chapter in one of college football's oldest rivalries will be written on Saturday, November 27 when the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2) host the Oregon State Beavers (7-4) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.. Oregon is coming off a highly disappointing 38-7 loss to No. 19 Utah that knocked the Ducks out of College Football Playoff contention. The Beavers enter this week on a two-game winning streak after knocking off Arizona State 24-10 last Saturday. Oregon State is 7-4, while Oregon is 4-7 against the spread in 2021.

OREGON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO