Animals

A small lineage of artisans is reviving the ancient art of pigeon whistles in Beijing

By Emily Feng
 5 days ago

Forget dogs and cats - the pigeon is a beloved pet in China. And for centuries, owners tied lightweight whistles to their birds. But as cities grew, the spectral music these instruments produced nearly died out. NPR's Emily Feng reports on a small lineage of artisans bringing the ancient art of...

