Military

The lasting consequences of America's shift to using more contractors to fight wars

By Steve Walsh
 5 days ago

Many people who fought and died on behalf of the U.S. during 20 years of war in Afghanistan were actually contractors, not U.S. troops. It's part of a change in the way America fights its wars with lasting consequences. Steve Walsh of member station KPBS sent us this report....

The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

More Protestants, fewer Catholics in Army’s recent religious shifts

Since the start of the Global War on Terror in 2001, the religious affiliations of the Army have seen some change, according to a recent report released by the RAND Corporation. The report was prepared for the Army’s top chaplains to help them determine appropriate adjustments to the religious makeup...
MILITARY
The Independent

US commander: Al-Qaida numbers in Afghanistan up 'slightly'

The al-Qaida extremist group has grown slightly inside Afghanistan since U.S. forces left in late August, and the country's new Taliban leaders are divided over whether to fulfill their 2020 pledge to break ties with the group, the top U.S. commander in the region said Thursday.Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie head of U.S. Central Command, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the departure of U.S. military and intelligence assets from Afghanistan has made it much harder to track al-Qaida and other extremist groups inside Afghanistan.“We’re probably at about 1 or 2% of the capabilities we...
MILITARY
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
AFP

US-led anti-IS coalition ends Iraq combat mission

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group has finished its combat mission in Iraq and will shift to a training and advisory role, the alliance and its host country said Thursday. - 'Clandestine presence' - Iraqi interior ministry media official General Saad Maan told a news conference on Thursday that "the coalition will have completely finished the transition to a non-combat mission before the end of the year".
MILITARY
theintelligencer.com

Opinion: The consequences of endless war

On Aug. 29, 10 members of the Ahmadi family, seven of them children, were killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan. While initially stating that the attack assassinated an “Islamic State extremist,” the Pentagon admitted in September that only civilians were killed. “The strike was a tragic mistake,” Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told the press, offering apologies to the victims’ family and suggesting that the United States was “considering” giving them reparations payments. In early November, an “independent Pentagon review” concluded that the strike “was not caused by misconduct or negligence,” but that it was a mistake which happened “despite prudent measures to prevent civilian deaths.” The review did not recommend any disciplinary action. It merely noted that there were “breakdowns in communication and in the process of identifying and confirming the target of the bombing.” (“Watchdog finds no misconduct in air strike,” Associated Press, Nov. 3.)
MILITARY
KPBS

Military contractors play a hidden role in US wars

Many people who fought and died on behalf of the U.S. during 20 years of war in Afghanistan were actually contractors, not U.S. troops. It’s part of a change in the way America fights wars with lasting consequences. Andy Cootes, who worked as a contractor in Afghanistan, is a Navy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kazu.org

Russia is planning military action toward Ukraine as soon as next year

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Washington Post national security reporter Shane Harris about increasing tension between Russia and Ukraine. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
MILITARY
Brookings Institution

Fighting the autocratic slide in Central America

After decades of difficult and uneven progress, democracy in Central America is experiencing its worst crisis since the militarized authoritarianism of the 1970s. Indeed, none of the presidents of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, or Nicaragua is invited to the Biden administration’s Summit for Democracy. Nicaragua has shown the worst slide...
POLITICS
kazu.org

100 world leaders will attend Biden's virtual summit on supporting democratic values

When Joe Biden was running for president, he made a campaign promise to gather world leaders for a summit to try to counter a rising tide of authoritarianism. Well, over the next couple of days, 100 leaders will attend his virtual summit for democracy. The Biden administration is hoping they'll come with promises to shore up democratic values in a troubled world. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Looted Gilgamesh tablet returns to Iraq in formal ceremony

A small clay tablet dating back 3,500 years and bearing a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago and recently recovered from the United States formally returned to Iraq on Tuesday. The $1.7 million cuneiform tablet, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, is one of the world’s oldest surviving works of literature and one of the oldest religious texts. It was found in 1853 as part of a 12-tablet collection in the rubble of the library of Assyrian King Assur Banipal. The tablet was looted from an Iraqi museum...
RELIGION
12news.com

America's longest war was partially fought in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — The United States left Afghanistan after 20 years and commentators said it was the longest armed conflict in American history. But they were wrong. That happened in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. The conflict was called the Apache Wars. What the Apaches Wars were – and...
ARIZONA STATE
kazu.org

With 'Remain in Mexico' program, U.S. and Mexico grapple with similar challenge

This week, the Biden administration restarted the controversial program commonly known as Remain In Mexico. The program was a signature immigration policy for former President Donald Trump, and it forces migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait south of the border while their applications are being processed. Advocates for asylum seekers say the policies create extraordinary hardships. President Biden himself called the program inhumane and moved to end the program on Day 1 of his administration, but federal judges in Texas and Missouri ordered the administration to revive it.
IMMIGRATION

