On December 5th, the BBWAA announced that its Hall of Fame Committees had selected six players for enshrinement in Cooperstown. Among them was Minnie Miñoso. The late Miñoso’s enshrinement was long overdue. He has long been a go-to example of one of the biggest Hall snubs. While it is certainly unfortunate it took this long to make the right call on one of the game’s greats, his election should be a focus on a celebration of his life, career, and achievement, rather than focusing on how long his induction took.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO