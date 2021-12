Legal experts are worried the end of New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will create a crisis for many of the state’s still-struggling tenants. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the end of the program last month. Lawyers who work with tenants at Legal Services of New York said thousands of families behind on rent will face evictions – even though they qualified for the benefits. Jack Newton is Director of Public Benefits at Bronx Legal Services. Many that were left behind, he finds, are those that need it most.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO