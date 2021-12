The magazine cover featuring the pregnant 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her baby daddy leaks amid desperate attempt to scrap it after the deadly music festival. AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott graced the front page of W Magazine. The picture was apparently taken before Astroworld tragedy. It was already printed out as the cover of the magazine's latest edition, but they scrambled to scrap it amid intense media scrutiny following the deadly stampede at the rapper's music festival.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO