In my column last month, I wrote about how hybrid and remote work structures are here to stay. What 18 months ago had looked like a crisis-driven, temporary change in the way we work now appears to be here to stay—a structural change. The majority of the conversation around this change has been rather tactical, involving such things as how many days employees need to be in the office, how close they need to live to the office, or which specific days can they be remote. What’s being missed, however, is considering the second and third level order consequences of this shift.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO