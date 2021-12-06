ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal are projected to land

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It’s the time of year where players from all over the nation enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal to find a new home.

Texas is expected aggressively work the transfer portal to persuade immediate impact players to suit up in the burnt orange. The portal has become more and more popular in the wake of the NCAA’s implementation of the one-time transfer rule, which allows athletes to make a move once without having to sit out a whole season as they did in years past.

Another reason for the uptick in transfers is every athlete in college during the start of the pandemic received an extra year of eligibility. As a consequence, plenty of veteran players are looking to either play at bigger schools for more exposure or at smaller schools for more playing time. In this offseason in particular, sudden head coach departures have caused a slew of transfers as well.

One of the most intriguing positions in the portal right now is quarterback. More than a handful of former starters and high level players have decided to take their talents elsewhere.

Here are where some of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal are projected to go, based off 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions and various media reports.

Adrian Martinez (Nebraska)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Martinez does not have a crystal ball prediction. Unlike the other quarterbacks on this list, his plans have been reported. According to 247Sports, Martinez has visited Kansas State already, and he is expected to visit Cal where he was once committed to out of high school.

Harrison Bailey (Tennessee)

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The former four-star holds one prediction that has him going back to his home state of Georgia to play for Georgia Tech. It is unclear when a decision will be made, but he tweeted something that possibly hinted at him knowing where he intends to go.

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There seems to be some confusion with Haener. He entered the transfer portal and was expected to follow head coach Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State to Washington. According to 247Sports, Haener already committed to Washington, where he played prior to the transfer to Fresno State.

However, although 247Sports had him committed to Washington on Nov. 30, according to an article by Seattle Times published on Dec. 1, Haener said he has not committed yet.

“I haven’t committed anywhere yet,” Haener said in a text message to The Seattle Times “So you can squash all the speculation from all those people as of now.”

Dillon Gabriel (UCF)

Dillon Gabriel to Ole Miss seemed to be a lock as soon as his name hit the portal. He is projected to go to Ole Miss, and according to 247Sports, he took a visit to the campus over the weekend.

Quinn Ewers (Ohio State)

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY Network

The most coveted quarterback in the portal, Quinn Ewers has practically every Texas program in a frenzy over the possibility of him transferring to their school. According to Pete Thamel, he has had an at-home visit with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, visited Texas Tech and is set to take a visit to TCU.

It is unclear where he will end up, but it appears to be a two-horse race between Texas and Texas Tech.

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One of the many people fleeing Norman, Rattler is also expected to head west. It was once reported he was considering Arizona State and UCLA, but after the announcement by Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels that he will return to Tempe, Rattler is expected to head to UCLA. Such a move would lead to him and Lincoln Riley squaring off in the conference’s biggest rivalry.

Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning hopes to accomplish something Peyton & Eli couldn’t

All anyone wants to talk about is which college Arch Manning will eventually commit to playing quarterback for. The 6’4″, 215-pound quarterback has thrown for over 5,000 passing yards and over 70 touchdowns in his three-year career with Isidore Newman and he’s got major interest from Texas, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, and other top programs.
NFL
On3.com

Dan Wetzel reveals Lane Kiffin is top candidate for new coaching job

During Yahoo Sports’ College Football Enquirer show, Dan Wetzel revealed that Lane Kiffin has been named the top candidate for one school’s coaching job. Wetzel said that former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claimed Lane Kiffin was the Hurricanes top candidate to replace Manny Diaz. Lane Kiffin’s new job?. As Wetzel...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

