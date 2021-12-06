ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family Tracking App Life360 Is Selling Customers’ Locations To Data Brokers: REPORT

By Ailan Evans
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A family safety app used to track children’s movements is selling location data to several different data brokers, according to an investigation by The Markup. Life360, which bills itself as a “family location sharing app” that purports to “simplify safety” for families, is selling customers’ location data to over a dozen...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Fintech Afterpay Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Subscriptions In the US

(ASX:APT), a provider of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payments, has announced its subscription solution – giving US consumers the option to pay for their recurring purchases in installments. Merchants such as IPSY, BoxyCharm, Savage X Fenty, and Fabletics will be among the first to provide Afterpay‘s subscription payments, which...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Veriff’s 2021 Identity Fraud Report Depicts Continued Increase in Global Fraud

Online identity fraud rates doubled YOY and fraud attempts increased across the fintech, mobility, and crypto industries. Veriff, a global identity verification provider, today released its 2021 Identity Fraud Report. The findings from Veriff’s expert fraud team shine a light on the increase in fraud over the past year, as well as the different types of fraud that Veriff monitors and prevents across fintech, mobility, and crypto industries. Overall, there has been an astonishing 61% increase in fraudulent activity in 2021 compared to 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
techgig.com

GoDaddy reports data leak, 1.2 million customers impacted

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, GoDaddy , the web hosting giant, has reported a significant data breach affecting approximately 1.2 million clients (SEC). According to the lawsuit, the corporation found the breach on November 17, 2021, with "third-party access" to its " Managed WordPress.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Bayesian Networks: Analysing Hotel Customer Data

Bayesian networks are quite an intuitive tool when it comes to examining the dependencies between different variables. Specifically, a DAG (or directed acyclic graph) is what allows us to represent the conditional probabilities between a given set of variables. Using the bnlearn library in Python, let’s take a look at...
PYTHON
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sherman
inforisktoday.com

Protecting Personal Data While Enhancing Customer Engagement

Retailers need to develop ever-closer relationships with their customers in order to win their spend and improve loyalty. Many are increasing investment in personalized retail efforts and structured loyalty programs to help to achieve these goals. By better identifying their customers, as well as their individual needs, retailers are able to target them more specifically, boosting their propensity to spend in the process. Yet it’s become harder than ever to meet these goals. Privacy changes have impacted how retailers collect and store data, while consumer awareness over the role of data is also making them more aware of the value of the data that they can choose, or refuse, to share. Protecting personal data is key.
RETAIL
CMSWire

Creating an Agile Customer Data Strategy

We are continually reminded of how quickly the world, our customers, and our way of doing business evolves and changes. Your customer data strategy is a critical part of your organization’s short- and long-term success. Because of this, it is important that you create it in such a way that is able to account for current and future challenges and opportunities, as well as external and internal dependencies.
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Real-World Data Investment Apps

The 'Streetbeat' investment app is a tool for those seeking out a way to maximize their investing capabilities when looking to diversify their portfolio and leverage the power of big data. The app will provide users with stock investment suggestions that are based on real-world data along with machine learning algorithms in order to make the most of every stock purchase made. This includes data that's utilized by hedge fund managers and Wall Street aficionados including credit card transactions, mobile GPS, app usage and more.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Data#Brokers#Life360#Cdc#Safegraph#Markup#Internet Network#Geolocation#The Department Of Defense#Dod
mobilesyrup.com

Fido reportedly offering some customers 5GB of bonus data again

Another day, another Fido 5GB bonus data offer. It seems every time I turn around, there’s another RedFlagDeals thread from Fido customers who received a 5GB data bonus offer from the Rogers flanker brand. The original poster didn’t specify any time limits on the offer, but another RFD user confirmed they got the deal too.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Why Mobile Apps Have Failed Insurers And Brokers

Vice President at Lightico. Proven business leader driving tech in enterprises. Born into Fortune 500s — now building tech companies. Ordering takeout from your favorite sushi restaurant? Scanning for flight and hotel deals for a much-needed weekend getaway? Checking out a snazzy new pair of touchscreen gloves (because, you know, winter is coming)? Chances are you’re doing all of this from the one device you use the most — your mobile smartphone. Today, that’s also how you look for the best insurance options for you.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

The Competitive Advantage Of Showing Customers Their Data Is Safe

Perry Carpenter is Chief Evangelist for KnowBe4 Inc., provider of the popular Security Awareness Training & Simulated Phishing platform. Consumers have plenty to stress about these days — from continuing concerns over the pandemic and its impacts on work and home lives, to the economy, to their jobs and career status, to the environment, and on and on.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
mobilesyrup.com

Tile’s future owner is currently selling the location data of millions of its users

This news doesn’t bode well for Tile. Family tracking service Life360 has been selling the location data of millions of its users, according to a new report from The Markup. The company — which describes itself as a “family safety platform” — aims to allow family members to track each other through a smartphone app available on iOS and Android. The platform is currently used by 33 million people around the world.
TECHNOLOGY
idownloadblog.com

Tile360 is selling off precise location data from its millions of users

In today’s world, it’s not a big surprise when we hear that some companies are selling off data related to their users. It happens all the time, and many companies have made a killing from it. It’s big business. Unfortunately, some companies you just hope it doesn’t turn out to be that way. Like one that’s designed around a “family safety platform.”
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

BOXX Insurance Partners With Equifax To Launch US$1M ID Theft Coverage Amidst Surging Cyber Safety Concerns In Record-Breaking Online Holiday-Shopping Year

BOXX Insurance announces US$1m Identity Theft Protection coverage with Equifax in latest product release. E-commerce & holiday-season spend expected to break new records, spiking new concerns about cyber security. Toronto-based cyber insurer BOXX Insurance (“BOXX”) partnered with Equifax to launch US$1M Identity Theft Protection coverage amidst growing cyber safety concerns...
PUBLIC SAFETY
idropnews.com

iPhone’s ‘Ask App Not to Track’ Option Is Not Fully Protecting Your Data

Apple introduced App Tracking Transparency with the launch of iOS 14.5 to give end-users more control over how much of their data is shared with third parties for purposes such as targeted advertising. The feature isn’t meant to cut the advertising industry off completely but rather to ensure that you have more of a say in which apps are gaining access to your information and sharing it. However, it turns out you don’t have as much of a say as you thought.
CELL PHONES
smallbusinessbrain

How Do Big Companies Use Customer Data

Customer data is a valuable resource that companies use for their purposes and needs. And while people interact with various businesses, the data can be provided through such sources as social media, surveys, mobile applications, and many other different platforms, which enable the companies to affect people’s decisions on various issues. A successful business strategy depends on how carefully the data is collected. A lot of firms are coming up with incredible ways to take advantage of data by using a particular method and solving plenty of serious problems. Thus, considering some algorithms can help to enhance consumers’ lives in really cool and fun ways. Suppose you are a student who deals with business topics a lot but has problems with assignments and papers. Many students use the writing services’ assistance to cope with the most complicated tasks. Thus, young people visit scamfighter to read the reviews and find the best essay service to fit their requirements. Managing your tasks would be easier than ever with the help of professionals.
ECONOMY
Midland Daily News

Here are some of the best apps for tracking packages in 2021

When ordering gifts online this holiday season, it may be helpful to use an all-in-one delivery app to track the progress of your shipments. Disclaimer: Glancing at the app dozens of times a day won’t make your stuff arrive more quickly, but, if you get packages delivered from numerous companies, a package tracking app can streamline the process.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Jumio Closes Acquisition Deal for 4Stop to Advance Identity Orchestration

Artificial intelligence (AI) identity verification startup Jumio is acquiring global KYC (know your customer) and fraud prevention firm 4Stop, its current strategic partner, for undisclosed terms, according to a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 7). With 4Stop’s data sources added to the Jumio KYX Platform, Jumio will move closer to...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

69K+
Followers
32K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy