ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ford Is the Ideal Long-Term Electric Vehicle Investment

InvestorPlace
 6 days ago

Some folks might be tempted to view Ford (NYSE:F) as an old-fashioned automaker. At the same time, today’s investors may see F stock as a relatively safe, “steady Eddie” asset to hold for many years. Yet, this characterization isn’t entirely fair or accurate. Ford has been around for a...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

GM To Invest $3B In Michigan-Based Electric Vehicle Manufacturing: Report

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is planning to invest more than $3 billion into a new electric vehicle manufacturing initiative. What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” the company will upgrade its Orion Assembly plant in suburban Detroit to produce electric pickup trucks, a project that will create more than 1,500 jobs and cost at least $2 billion. The company will also construct a battery-cell factory near one of its assembly plants in Lansing that will create around 1,200 jobs and cost more than $2 billion, which GM will co-finance with its battery partner, LG Energy Solutions.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

Ford Has More Road Ahead Of It

After more than doubling this year, can Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock continue running higher?. Analysts seem divided over whether F stock still has any gas left in the tank after a massive 133% year-to-date gain. At the start of 2021, Ford’s share price stood at $8.52. Today, the stock is changing hands at just under $20 a share. It’s been a dramatic turnaround for the Detroit-based automaker whose shares were in penny stock territory (defined as under $5) when the pandemic started in March 2020.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Eddie#Ev
InvestorPlace

MP Stock Alert: What to Know About the Latest EV Deal Boosting MP Materials Today

Earlier this week, big news out of China sent shockwaves through the rare earth sector as the country announced it would be consolidating several mining operations in order to form a large, state-owned company focused on rare earth mining. This morning has brought an exciting new development, as MP Materials (NYSE:MP), a leading name in U.S. rare earth mining, will be partnering with another industry leader to help fill a growing supply chain need. MP stock has reacted well to this news, continuing what has been an overall solid week of growth.
STOCKS
Reuters

Ford caps F-150 Lightning orders at 200,000 - CEO Farley

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor has stopped taking reservations for the upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Chief Executive Jim Farley told CNBC host Jim Cramer on Thursday. Farley said F-150 Lightning orders were capped at 200,000: "We had to stop taking reservations because we had so many." He said...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
investing.com

Ford, GM race to brag 'We're Number 3!' in electric vehicle market

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Co are revving up their century old rivalry, this time over which will sell more electric vehicles by 2025. But with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ensconced as the global EV leader and the Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) Group mounting a $100 billion-plus challenge, GM and Ford are racing for third place, at best.
ECONOMY
topgear.com

Fiat 500 electric - long-term review

Cold snap! How did the electric Fiat 500 deal with the snow?. An unexpected boon of running an electric car over winter is the heating. It works instantly. No need to wait for the combustion engine to get up to temperature to then circulate its warm air around the cabin. In Top Gear’s long-term Fiat 500e, we simply maxed the temperature using an actual button (praise be!) and in a matter of seconds it was pumping out toasty, comforting heat. Seconds.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Nissan stresses importance of UK plant in global electric vehicle investment

The Japanese firm said it will spend more than £13 billion on developing electric vehicles globally in the next five years. Nissan bosses have backed its UK plant as they announced plans to spend more than £13 billion globally on developing electric vehicles. At a news conference in Japan the...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

U.S. will miss electric-vehicle targets without big investments in semiconductor manufacturing, commerce secretary warns

The United States won’t meet the Biden administration’s goal of widespread electric-vehicle adoption without urgent investment in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. Demand for computer chips is already far outstripping supply, a problem that will intensify with widespread adoption of electric cars, which require more chips per...
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

Electric Truck Motor Market: A Compelling Long-Term Growth Story | Mitsubishi Motors, ZF Friedrichshafen, Bosch, Jing-Jin Electric

HTF MI recently released a research document on Electric Truck Motor Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Electric Truck Motor growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Fukuta, BYD, Broad Ocean, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch, Jing-Jin Electric (JJE), Anhui JEE, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Hitachi, USES, HASCO, MAGNA, Shenzhen Greatland Electrics Inc, Hepu Power, Zhejiang Founder Motor Co.,Ltd, Zhuhai Inpower, Denso & Tesla Motors.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy