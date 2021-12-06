ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s ‘hands-off’ approach with Roblox draws focus in DOJ antitrust probe – The Information

By Thomson Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors are looking for instances in which Apple Inc is unevenly enforcing rules for app developers such as gaming firm Roblox and some others, the Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Department of Justice...

U.S. appeals court pauses antitrust orders against Apple App Store

(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday paused the enforcement of an injunction against Apple Inc that could have forced it to allow links and buttons to outside payment methods outside its App Store. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Manas Mishra; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Software maker HashiCorp raises $1.2 billion in U.S. IPO -source

(Reuters) – Cloud software vendor HashiCorp sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its target range to raise $1.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. HashiCorp priced 15 million shares at $80 per share, the source said. The company had planned to sell...
Apple wins delay on App Store changes from Epic antitrust ruling

Apple was today granted a delay to its deadline to make changes to the App Store following the massive antitrust lawsuit with Epic Games that was settled earlier this year. Now it will no longer have to make those changes by December 9, and it’s unclear at the moment if it will have to make them at all.
U.S DOJ scrutinizes Apple for giving Roblox preferential treatment on the App Store

Apple’s App Store review process and policy have been under the limelight since 2020. Developers have complained that the process is subjective and policies are applied partially. The company has also been accused of cutting corners for bigger or more profitable apps like Amazon Prime. And now the tech giant’s alleged preferential treatment of Roblox is made part of the U.S Department of Justice antitrust investigation against the company.
Apple's Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal to placate China - The Information

(Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for...
Apple’s iPhone 13 production fell 20% in Sept-Oct – Nikkei

(Reuters) – Production of Apple Inc’s flagship iPhone 13 smartphones fell 20% short of previous plans in September and October, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The holiday-quarter is one of the busiest for the company as many consumers seek to buy its products as gifts,...
U.S. DOJ probes Apple’s treatment of Roblox

The Information reports that the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust probe into Apple is focused, in one example, on the company’s treatment of Roblox which was spotlighted earlier this year during the Epic vs. Apple legal battle. Roblox allows players to create their own experiences using its proprietary engine, Roblox...
Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
Are Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi trying to escape Apple's shadow?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. That’s it! Android is (almost) officially giving up on directly competing with Apple. According to the latest leaks and rumors from reliable sources like Jon Prosser and Max Jambor, we are expecting the following Android flagship releases:. Xiaomi 12,...
Verizon Violates User Privacy in the Name of ‘Personalization’

Verizon’s latest feature is little more than a massive, privacy-killing data grab, sold under the banner of ‘personalization.’. Verizon is the latest company that no longer seems content with charging a premium for a service, and instead wants to grab as much data from its users as possible in order to profit from that as well. In a recent email to customers, first noticed by Input, the company announced its “Verizon Custom Experience” program.
U.S. State Department phones hacked with Israeli company spyware – sources

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Apple Inc iPhones of at least nine U.S. State Department employees were hacked by an unknown assailant using sophisticated spyware developed by the Israel-based NSO Group, according to four people familiar with the matter. The hacks, which took place in the last several months, hit U.S....
U.S. appeals court will not block China Telecom revocation order

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Thursday declined China Telecom Corp’s emergency bid to halt a U.S. Federal Communications Commission order withdrawing its authority to provide services in the United States. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District Columbia rejected the U.S. arm...
DOJ media and telecoms antitrust chief lands at Kirkland & Ellis

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s top antitrust lawyer handling media and communications transactions has jumped to Kirkland & Ellis. Scott Scheele joined the firm as a partner in its antitrust and competition practice group, working out of its Washington D.C., office, Kirkland said Wednesday. He spent 26 years in the Justice Department, the last nine supervising about 20 trial attorneys as chief of the antitrust division’s media, entertainment and communications section.
