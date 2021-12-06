ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s ‘hands-off’ approach with Roblox draws focus in DOJ antitrust probe – The Information

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors are looking for instances in which Apple Inc is unevenly enforcing rules for app developers such as gaming firm Roblox and some others, the Information reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Department of Justice...

U.S DOJ scrutinizes Apple for giving Roblox preferential treatment on the App Store

Apple’s App Store review process and policy have been under the limelight since 2020. Developers have complained that the process is subjective and policies are applied partially. The company has also been accused of cutting corners for bigger or more profitable apps like Amazon Prime. And now the tech giant’s alleged preferential treatment of Roblox is made part of the U.S Department of Justice antitrust investigation against the company.
Department of Justice investigation underway in antitrust probe against Apple; Apple’s treatment of Roblox in the spotlight

The long-standing battle between Apple and Epic Games is over, following the court’s verdict but the findings from the lawsuit are keeping Apple engaged in court proceedings. Investigators from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) are looking for scenarios where Apple is unevenly applying rules and regulations regarding apps put on the App Store. The antitrust probe on Apple which was started two years ago has accelerated since, with the new findings increasing the likelihood of a lawsuit.
U.S. DOJ probes Apple’s treatment of Roblox

The Information reports that the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust probe into Apple is focused, in one example, on the company’s treatment of Roblox which was spotlighted earlier this year during the Epic vs. Apple legal battle. Roblox allows players to create their own experiences using its proprietary engine, Roblox...
