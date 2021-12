(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Japan’s tougher virus border controls boost support for PM. Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ticked up after his government enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily said on Monday. Japan took some of the world’s strictest steps on Nov. 29 by closing its borders to new foreign entrants for about a month. A day later, it discovered its first Omicron infection in a Namibian diplomat who had arrived on Nov. 28.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO