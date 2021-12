There have been plenty of dumb cars to roll out of factories all across the globe over the course of the last century or so. Most of them aren't really worth talking about, and some actually go on to become sort of collectible. Flops like the Ford Edsel and Pontiac Aztek come to mind. Every once in a while, though, an idea that makes no sense filters through the product-planning cracks and makes it off the drawing board and into the real world, with the result so strange and yet interesting that it moves from the dumb category to the dumb-but-cool category.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO