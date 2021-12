Step back and realize that Mazda sells more battery-electric vehicles right now in America than many much larger automobile manufacturers. Including our President's favorite. The media can’t come to grips with GM being called an EV leader and Tesla being ignored. In a recent media event hosted by the President, GM received quite a bit of praise for being an electric vehicle leader. Of course, Tesla is the American leader in battery-electric vehicle development, sales, and pretty much any other metric you wish to apply except campaign funding by union membership. Tesla should have been the company being honored, but setting aside Tesla for a moment, GM was outsold by Mazda in the month that the President made this speech.

