A day after the league’s coaches named their All-SEC Teams, the Associated Press revealed its All-SEC First and Second Team selections. On the AP’s First Team, three Kentucky Wildcats made the list: two on offense, one on defense. Chris Rodriguez and Darian Kinnard each earned a First Team spot for their roles on Kentucky’s offense, while Josh Paschal was the lone representative of Kentucky’s defense. For Rodriguez and Paschal, the AP voters bumped them up from their Second Team selections from the coaches. Kinnard is First Team in everyone’s eyes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO