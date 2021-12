ANN ARBOR, Mich. — One of the unheralded aspects of the Michigan offense is that you really never know on a weekly basis who’s going to shine. On Saturday against Ohio State, it was Hassan Haskins who stood out the most, with Roman Wilson, Blake Corum, and Cornelius Johnson all chipping in. The week before against Maryland, it was Donovan Edwards who made the biggest impact, with a team record (for a running back) 10 catches for 170 yards. Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson shined against Wisconsin. Hassan Haskins and Erick All against Penn State. Andrel Anthony against Michigan State. Blake Corum in the season opener. Luke Schoonmaker and Haskins against Indiana. You never really know which player is going to step up.

