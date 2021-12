SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Syracuse Pond Hockey Tournament is set to make its return on January 29, 2022, at Hiawatha Lake in the City of Syracuse. After a great turnout in 2020, the tournament will be expanding to 16 teams. The start time is 9 a.m. The championship games are set to take place at 3:30 p.m. Music, food, and beverages will be provided for fans, along with ample space to spectate every game on top of the banks Hiawatha Lake at Upper Onondaga Park. Attendance will be free.

