Lubbock (Texas) Lubbock-Cooper four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie became the fourth player to decommit from Oklahoma on Sunday after Lincoln Riley was hired away by USC. “First of all I would like to thank the University of Oklahoma for recruiting me and allowing me to pursue my dreams at the next level,” McKinzie said Sunday night on Twitter. “With all of the coaching changes, and not being sure of who the next coach is going to be, I am going to decommit from the University of Oklahoma. This doesn’t chance how I feel about OU and Norman. They are both amazing.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO