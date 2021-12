This insane car has been made to fit into the modern world of show stopping muscle cars and is now ready to strut its stuff on a larger stage. The second-generation Pontiac Firebird is one of America's favorite pony cars as it combines the power and performance that Pontiac was known for and the classic style of the 1970s. Of these beautiful machines, the Trans Am package is one of the most iconic appearances and performance packages in GM history. With an instantly recognizable name and good looks to match, these insane vehicles built an image for themselves as a rugged pioneer of American power that could take abuse from every direction and still beat the hell out of the competition in everything from drag racing to dirt track trials. This has led to the Trans Ams gaining a massive following which has since evolved with the ever-growing trend of resto-modding.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO