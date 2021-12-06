ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Ocular nutrition: Dr. Neda Gioia's whole-body approach to eye care

By Kerry Gelb, OD
optometrytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Neda Gioia, OD CNS FOWNS is the founder of Integrative Vision. She discovered the importance...

www.optometrytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

3 Side Effects Of Weed You Should Know

Over the past several years, the public has mostly focused on the positive effects of cannabis. But what about the negative side effects? Here are some you should be aware of. Marijuana used to be interpreted to dramatic degrees, often referred to as a “gateway drug” and a substance that dumbed people down. While most of these beliefs have been debunked over the years, the truth is that marijuana can be addictive, and should be taken seriously.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Redlands Daily Facts

Senior Living: Listen to and protect your aging body as the holidays approach

The holidays are a wonderful time of year. But Americans on average gain 1-to-2 pounds accidentally between Thanksgiving and new year’s. As we age, it is easier for most to gain weight rather than lose weight. Luckily, it’s possible to enjoy the holidays while still supporting our health. Some healthy...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Eye Care#Ocular#Optometrist#Cns#Od Cns Fowns#Integrative Vision
WMNF

11.29.21 Dr. Fred Harvey hosts Health & Nutrition- topic: Electromagnetic Frequency

Electromagnetic Frequency toxicity is a constant burden to our sensitive energetic systems. We are energy. EMFs from phones and cell towers, from appliances and vehicles, from all broadcast media to our microwaves and video screens are unique and unnatural energy sources. They add to our total toxic burden. Finding ways to reduce exposures is critical to good health. Join us for this live “Ask the Doc” discussion.
HEALTH
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: The Five W's for evaluating nutrition information

Who? When? Where? Why? What? Distinguishing valid nutrition information from misinformation can be a difficult task. Consumers are overwhelmed with food and nutrition information and unfortunately, it is not always easy to distinguish accurate from misinformation. Accurate information is the result of significant scientific agreement from studies that have withstood...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
Cape Gazette

Outstanding care for my whole family

My father, Frank Speigel, passed away at Beebe Healthcare in November. His profession was as a cargo ship captain and commercial fisherman, but my father’s truest love was the sea. He was an avid and successful mariner and celestial navigator. He was also a smoker. And sadly, although he quit smoking a few years ago, the damage had long since been done. He needed a lung transplant. We remained positive even in the face of his diagnosis, and as recently as August he was accepted to the transplant list at Temple University Hospital in Pennsylvania.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
redlakenationnews.com

Increased diversity demands diversifying traditional health care approaches

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (11/30/2021) - The long-standing racial and ethnic disparities in health and wellbeing have only gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from The Commonwealth Fund that provides a state-by-state analysis of racial and ethnic equity in U.S. health care. Findings from the report showed...
HEALTH SERVICES
WCPO

Taking Care of Your Eyes with MidWest Eye Center

Did you know that there are more than 200,000 cases of cataracts in the U.S. each year (according to the Mayo Clinic)? Although this condition is fairly common, it could have some devastating results if left untreated. We talked to the professionals at MidWest EyeCenter to learn more about the treatment for cataracts and the other services they offer.
SKIN CARE
tmj4.com

Eye Care - Thomas Connor, MD

Thomas Connor, MD, ophthalmologist, talks about routine eye care and the importance of early detection and treatment of eye conditions. Dr. Connor also talks about the range of treatment options and clinical trials available from the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin vision services team. Report a typo or...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Medical News Today

What is a silent heart attack?

A silent heart attack is a heart attack that occurs without symptoms or with unrecognized symptoms. A person may not know they had a heart attack until they receive a diagnosis after weeks or months have passed. This article discusses the signs of a silent heart attack. It also outlines...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily News

Winter body care tips

As winter approaches, we should all take some time to be mindful of how the cold weather; and likely decrease of activities outside can affect our bodies. Here are some useful tips on how to care for your body during the winter months:. • Exercise. It is still important, as...
YOGA
Best Life

If You Have This Blood Type, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher, New Study Says

Knowing your blood type isn't usually an essential part of everyday life outside of certain emergency situations. But scientists have long studied how having type A, B, AB, or O blood could potentially affect your health. And according to a new study, having a specific blood type increases your risk of heart disease. Read on to see which genetic trait means you should stay alert.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Pressure?

If you have high blood pressure, it’s essential you take the proper steps to manage the condition. Diet, exercise, and any medications prescribed by your doctor will help you get your blood pressure down to a healthy level. In addition, you should think about what beverages you drink. Cutting back...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy