Evan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Threatened Her Family In Resurfaced Court Docs: Report

Emmy Award-winning producer Ilene Landress -- whose HBO credits Mildred Pierce, The Sopranos, The Nevers, Succession and Girls -- recalled Manson's bad behavior during a visit to the set of the 2011 miniseries. “I would believe every single thing Evan has said about Marilyn Manson, because we were there,” Landress says in James Andrew Miller's new HBO oral history book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, according to The Daily Beast. “He came to visit once, and I remember the vodka bottle flying out of the trailer. She would come to work in bad shape. She would come to work like the train had run her over… Pretty much every morning if I saw Evan Rachel Wood, the first question would be, ‘Where’s the medic?’ She was in a rough place.” But, Landress added, what was going on in Wood’s personal life “never compromised her performance” on the show. “She would just fall asleep in the makeup chair, pop out of the makeup chair, and do her thing."

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO