Evan Rachel Wood Claims Marilyn Manson Threatened Her Family In Resurfaced Court Docs: Report

By Carly Silva
Ok Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Rachel Wood claimed her ex Marilyn Manson made a harrowing threat involving her 8-year-old son, according to unearthed court documents. Wood made the shocking allegation in a Los Angeles court during her custody battle with her ex Jamie Bell, with whom she shares son Jack. “I took his...

okmagazine.com

