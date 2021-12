The federal government's plan to unmask the owners of shell companies owning real estate in the U.S. has hit a key milestone. President Joe Biden's administration released the United States Strategy on Countering Corruption, a 38-page document that Biden called the first of its kind, on Monday. One of the five pillars of that strategy is to curb illicit finance. To that end, the Treasury Department immediately released an advance notice of proposed rulemaking, or ANPRM, for its implementation of a bill passed last year forcing LLCs making real estate purchases to disclose their ownership structures.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO