It’s a good day to be a former Minnesota Wild coach. In a span of 12 hours, Bruce Boudreau and Mike Yeo both got back into the coaching game, in charge of an NHL team. For the 66-year-old Boudreau, the news came late Sunday night as rumors started to swirl. Not long after that, the Vancouver Canucks made the news official, announcing that they had fired coach Travis Green and immediately replaced him with Boudreau.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO