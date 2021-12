Katlyn Cotton doesn’t usually encourage tearing buildings apart. But when the city of San Antonio reached out to her firm, Washington, D.C.-based PlaceEconomics, for help conducting a study on deconstruction — a process of carefully pulling apart buildings to preserve their component materials for eventual reuse — Cotton, who usually works on historic preservation, realized how much potential these old buildings have for a second life. And the vast majority of that potential is being wasted.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO