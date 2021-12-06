ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WInc Daily: WWE Reportedly Sends Jeff Hardy Home, NXT WarGames Fallout

By Nick Hausman
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Why did WWE release Jeff Hardy?

WRESTLING sleuths have been wondering about WWE star Jeff Hardy's sudden exit that took place over the weekend. During the middle of an untelevised wrestling match on Saturday, December 4, the former heavyweight champion left unexpectedly. Did the WWE dismiss Jeff Hardy?. On Thursday, December 9, it was revealed to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE
PWMania

Bully Ray Comments On Jeff Hardy Being Sent Home By WWE

As PWMnaia.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a “rough night.”. During Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray addressed the matter:. “Listen, complete speculation as to why Hardy decided to go home, leave. You never know. Life on the road is difficult,...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Taya Valkyrie
Person
Jeff Hardy
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Confirms Recent Contact Between AEW And WWE

AEW’s Tony Khan says he’s recently been in contact with officials from WWE. Khan says the company reached out to him about interviewing former WWE wrestlers who now work for AEW. “They wanted to interview some of the people that wrestle here that used to wrestle there and...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jeff Hardy Trends After Being Sent Home From WWE Tour

Jeff Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, having worked in the business for well over two decades now. He remains a fan favorite in WWE and there is a good reason for that. It seems Hardy trended for all the wrong reasons recently. Jeff Hardy had...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns

WWE is reportedly moving forward with plans for a series of matches between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was originally reported that Lesnar vs. Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in October was not a one-and-done bout between the two, and that WWE had another title match planned with Lesnar challenging Reigns.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winc#Wargames#Combat#The Wrestling Inc#The Wrestling Inc Daily
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – Go-Home Build For WarGames, New #1 Contenders, Cameron Grimes, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – The WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the two Women’s WarGames teams walking backstage – Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) and Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne). The two teams meet backstage and start brawling out into the ringside area.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Draws Slight Increase in Ratings & Viewership for WarGames Go-Home Show

– Showbuzz Daily has he numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. This week’s episode served as the go-home show before Sunday’s NXT WarGames event and featured two ladder matches where the respective WarGames teams could earn an advantage for their upcoming matchups on December 5. Numbers were...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WarGames go-home show

The final build to WarGames takes place on tonight's NXT. Tonight's show will feature two ladder matches to determine which teams will get the entrance order advantage in Sunday's WarGames bouts. Kay Lee Ray will face Dakota Kai in the women's advantage ladder match, while a fan vote will determine the two participants for the men's advantage ladder match.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT WarGames Poster Highlights The Men’s WarGames Match

The poster for NXT WarGames has been released ahead of Sunday’s show, with the men’s WarGames match getting spotlighted. You can see the poster below, which features Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) facing off with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Preview: NXT WarGames Go Home Show 11.30.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the addition of Kay Lee Ray to Team Raquel for the Women’s WarGames match plus the announcement of the Men’s WarGames match and more matches to the card. We also saw Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Johnny...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Beth Phoenix Leaving NXT, WWE Dropping The Cruiserweight Title? (Feat. Madusa)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE NXT WarGames Title Match Announced

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium is now official for the NXT WarGames event. Tonight’s go-home edition of NXT saw Wagner and O’Reilly defeat Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to become the new #1 contenders, earning the title shot at WarGames.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Reportedly Signs New WWE Contract

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has reportedly signed a new deal with the company. Tonight’s RAW will take place from the FedEx Forum in Lawler’s hometown of Memphis, and word going around is that he has inked a new contract, according to PWInsider. Lawler’s current deal would...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT Reveals Full WarGames Card

Tonight's episode of NXT 2.0 solidified the card for NXT WarGames this coming Sunday, deciding which teams had the advantage in the Men and Women's WarGames matches and even adding one more match to the loaded WarGames card. During tonight's episode, a match between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray delivered brutal falls and hits thanks to the ladder and resulted in Ray getting the advantage for her team. Meanwhile, an amazing match between Johnny Gargano and Bron Breakker resulted in Breakker getting the advantage for Team 2.0, and you can find the full card below.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Pre-Show Livestream

– The livestream is now available for the WWE NXT WarGames 2021 pre-show. As a reminder, the main card will begin at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. You can watch the livestream in the player below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Stars Featured On The WWE NXT WarGames Poster

A new promotional poster has been revealed for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames event. As seen below, the poster features Superstars announced for the Men’s WarGames main event, which will see Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) take on Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy