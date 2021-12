We’ve talked a lot about deviled eggs on this show. We’ve gotten many tips from you on how to do them. According to an article published by Southern Living this month, this one thing may be ruining our deviled eggs. The boiling. They say we shouldn’t boil eggs straight from the refrigerator. Boiling them when they’re still cold causes the egg white to attach itself to the inside of the shell making it harder to peel, and it also makes the egg rubbery. Sometimes eggs will even crack. So…don’t tempt fate, bring them to room temperature before the boil.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO