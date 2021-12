We finish up Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season with an AFC East matchup between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones and the Patriots have been the hottest thing in the NFL, and are currently on a 6-game winning streak. The Bills started out on fire, but have been less consistent over the last month. Both teams only have 4 losses on the year and are fighting for the division title.

