Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo + More Perform Concert in Saudi Arabia Despite Calls to Cancel

By Mike Nied
 2 days ago
Justin Bieber went through with a scheduled performance in Saudi Arabia over the weekend despite the many calls for him to cancel the gig in recent weeks. The "Sorry" hit-maker put on a show during the Formula One race, which took place in the city of Jiddah, according to the Associated...

