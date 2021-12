The most important lesson Devin Haney learned late in the 10th round of his fight against Jorge Linares is to remain focused for all three minutes of a round. Haney had such success during the first nine-plus rounds versus Linares, he briefly let his guard down. The experienced Linares capitalized on that mistake by nailing Haney with a right hand and then a less impactful left hand that buzzed the WBC world lightweight champion just before the bell sounded to end the 10th round May 29 at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

