This article is part of the series: Ask-Me-Almost-Anything (AMAA): Centering Student Engagement with Ethnographic Monographs. “Why is this a book?” The student who volunteered this question during a class discussion could not have known how meaningful – and unsettling – I found the earnest query. Their curiosity, I think, stemmed from the observation that each of the chapters could have existed independently as articles. They were also interested in whether anthropologists typically embraced other formats for communicating research, as I had paired the assigned chapters with a graphic novel. I’d like to think I offered a satisfying response. But given that a version of this question has been haunting me for some time, I likely got too caught up in my own head to respond.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO