EAST LANSING, Mich. — It’s been the same old story for Penn State’s offense for much of the 2021 regular season. Yes, the Nittany Lions sporadically hit on some explosive plays, thanks to likely All-America wide receiver Jahan Dotson and rapidly emerging wideout Parker Washington, but they don’t do it consistently. Instead of having one of the top-scoring offenses in the Big Ten as was predicted early in the season, they were middle of the pack, unable to finish off drives and pull out tight games.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO