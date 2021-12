Whether you’re embracing the holidays or ignoring them this December, Netflix has options to keep you engrossed and entertained. As the entertainment giant gets deep into its awards season strategy, a handful of top-tier contenders arrives this month, starting with Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” which is already streaming as of December 1 but still available to catch in select theaters if you prefer that experience. (And trust me, the wide-open, sinister sprawl of the Montana panoramas on display in this film are more than worth catching on a big screen.)

