Oprah, Pharrell, Hollywood Luminaries Remember Jacqueline Avant: ‘A Light Has Gone Out in Los Angeles’

CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Relevant Group announced the opening of tommie Hollywood, a lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Hollywood near Sunset Boulevard. The property joins the JdV by Hyatt brand and appeals to the modern spirited traveler looking for authenticity, originality, and convenience. tommie Hollywood offers 212 guestrooms across nine floors and more than 15,000 square feet of dynamic food and beverage space including KA’TEEN, the hotel’s feature restaurant by celebrated chef Wes Avila, and Desert 5 Spot, a 7,000-square-foot rooftop pool and lounge. This highly anticipated project is owned by Relevant Group in collaboration with Steinberg Hart for architecture and interior design from Studio Collective with Ten Five Hospitality managing food and beverage operations.
