Oprah, Pharrell, Hollywood Luminaries Remember Jacqueline Avant: ‘A Light Has Gone Out in Los Angeles’

This is the start of sledding season in Los Angeles—at the beach! So get ready to grab a sled and hit the sand. Sledding may involve getting cold and wet in other parts of the country, but that is so ... un-Californian. Sure, there are places near LA to go sledding on snow if that's your thing, but we're raising California kids, and that means beach sledding. Every winter a few Los Angeles area beaches get their annual sand berms, intended as protection against winter storms and violent surf. Or so they say. The real purpose is clearly to lay the groundwork for the ultimate SoCal winter sport: sand sledding. We've got the lowdown on when those sledding hills storm berms are going up.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO