ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oprah, Pharrell, Hollywood Luminaries Remember Jacqueline Avant: ‘A Light Has Gone Out in Los Angeles’

By Matt Donnelly
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music mogul Clarence Avant, are reeling from her shocking death at the age of 81 after a shooting and home invasion. As they process the tragedy, they are also shining a light on her charitable work and legacy of kindness. “Grace is...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Jacqueline Avant Murder Suspect Has Been Arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with Jacqueline Avant's murder. ET confirms that a 29-year-old man was taken into custody on Thursday, after music legend Clarence Avant's wife was fatally shot on Wednesday morning during a home invasion robbery at her Beverly Hills home. Jacqueline was 81. Police say, the suspect used an AR-15 rifle during the robbery and was arrested after he shot himself in the foot at another home during a robbery in Hollywood.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Clarence Avant
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Antonio Villaraigosa
Person
Pharrell
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Hollywood Reporter

Remembering Jacqueline Avant: “Her Advocacy Was Profound”

In the early morning hours of Dec. 1, the Trousdale Estates home of Jacqueline Avant and her husband Clarence, a trailblazing music executive known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” was compromised and resulted in Mrs. Avant’s death. The 81-year-old philanthropist and former model was shot and killed in this event, the motives of which are still being investigated by Beverly Hills police. As of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2, Beverly Hills police had taken 29-year-old Aariel Maynor of Los Angeles into custody as the only suspect. “Jacquie,” as friends and family called her, was born Jacqueline Alberta Gray on March 6,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Luminaries#Motown Records#Ticketmaster#Netflix Co
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
TheWrap

Anger and Alarm Rise Around Los Angeles After Rash of ‘Follow-Home Robberies’ and Jackie Avant Shooting Death

”When it starts happening in Trousdale Estates and Hancock Park, we’re in trouble,“ said radio station owner and Avant family friend Tavis Smiley. People wearing expensive jewelry, driving high-end cars and patronizing ritzy restaurants are among those being targeted in a spate of increasingly violent “follow-home robberies” around Los Angeles, prompting local authorities to step up resources to combat the alarming trend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TravelDailyNews.com

tommie Hollywood debuted in Los Angeles

CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Relevant Group announced the opening of tommie Hollywood, a lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Hollywood near Sunset Boulevard. The property joins the JdV by Hyatt brand and appeals to the modern spirited traveler looking for authenticity, originality, and convenience. tommie Hollywood offers 212 guestrooms across nine floors and more than 15,000 square feet of dynamic food and beverage space including KA’TEEN, the hotel’s feature restaurant by celebrated chef Wes Avila, and Desert 5 Spot, a 7,000-square-foot rooftop pool and lounge. This highly anticipated project is owned by Relevant Group in collaboration with Steinberg Hart for architecture and interior design from Studio Collective with Ten Five Hospitality managing food and beverage operations.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS LA

Kanye West To Perform First Stadium Show In 5 Years At Coliseum Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kanye West is set to perform a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Thursday seeking to raise awareness and support for an imprison Chicago gang leader. Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in downtown L.A. on Nov. 24, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Drake will make a special guest appearance at the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” which will be the first stadium performance in five years for West, who now goes by Ye. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Finger Lakes Times

Taraji P. Henson Rocked a "Sexy Plumber’s Crack" at the Met Gala | The Tonight Show

Taraji P. Henson talks about being very difficult to surprise, her upcoming EP and working with Harry Connick Jr. on Annie Live!. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
CELEBRITIES
mommypoppins.com

Los Angeles

This is the start of sledding season in Los Angeles—at the beach! So get ready to grab a sled and hit the sand. Sledding may involve getting cold and wet in other parts of the country, but that is so ... un-Californian. Sure, there are places near LA to go sledding on snow if that's your thing, but we're raising California kids, and that means beach sledding. Every winter a few Los Angeles area beaches get their annual sand berms, intended as protection against winter storms and violent surf. Or so they say. The real purpose is clearly to lay the groundwork for the ultimate SoCal winter sport: sand sledding. We've got the lowdown on when those sledding hills storm berms are going up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Former Child Actress Jonshel Alexander Dead at 22

Jonshel Alexander, who appeared in the Oscar-nominated film “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” was killed on Saturday in Louisiana. She was 22. Police told NOLA.com that Alexander was sitting in a vehicle with a man in New Orleans’ 7th Ward around 9 p.m., when her and the man were shot. She died at the scene. The man was able to drive himself to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thebrag.com

Kanye West has a plan to end Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis

Kanye West wants to help the homeless population of Los Angeles and he’s already implementing a plan to solve the city’s homelessness crisis. As reported by TMZ, West – who now goes by Ye – has been working alongside philanthropic organisations to discover ways to support L.A.’s homeless population. He reportedly met with Reverend Troy Vaughn, CEO of L.A. Mission, and outlined specific ways he can provide aid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dezeen

Glossier's Los Angeles store takes cues from Hollywood studios

Oversized signage, large props and pink hues feature in Glossier's new location in Los Angeles, designed by the beauty brand's in-house team. L-shaped in plan, the store stretches along Melrose Avenue and West Knoll Drive in West Hollywood. It sits a few blocks from Glossier's former LA store, which was shuttered in 2020 due to coronavirus.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy