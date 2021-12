Photos of Jussie Smollett and his alleged attacker Bola Osundairo have surfaced just hours after the prosecution cross-examined him in court. In the photos –– which date back as far as July 2018 –– Jussie and Bola are pictured posing next to each other, smiling. TMZ first reported the photos, which show the two out and about together on seemingly three separate occasions. There's also a video the two that they recorded while inside of a Chicago nightclub, LiqrBox.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO