PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It can be a hectic time of year for retailers as well as shoppers, but it can also be a busy time for the Better Business Bureau. The bureau says online purchase scams now account for more than a third of all scams reported. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” is a good saying to keep in mind when it comes to online shopping. Many who are in a rush to get a good deal often find themselves losing much more. It’s nearly impossible to avoid the many advertisements while shopping online...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO