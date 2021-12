It appears there is a change on the horizon. We are saying goodbye to purchasing luxury goods as the only way to get luxury items. The luxury rental market at large has been booming as of late, seeing a significant increase in popularity and revenue over the past few years. According to reports, the luxury rental industry is predicted to reach $2.8 billion by 2025, thanks in both a shift in consumer thinking and a push for a more sustainable approach in fashion. It's not just clothes; renting your designer handbags is a way for many of us to try, test, and style a range of pieces without committing to the steep price tag.

