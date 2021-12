A Dakota State University faculty member has become a 3-D “printing elf”. Dr. Tyler Flaagan, Assistant Professor of Computer and Cyber Sciences in The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences, volunteered this year to make toys using his two 3-D printers. It’s all part of a campaign by IC3D Industries, a digital 3-D printing company based in Ohio, to create 3-D printed toys for the Toys for Tots program, a program of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. The idea started in 2018 and this year, the campaign surpassed their goal of 50-thousand 3-D printed toys.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO