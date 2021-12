(From The Daily Mail) More than 40 camels have been disqualified from a Saudi beauty pageant after dozens of the animals were given Botox, face lifts and muscle-boosting hormones. The beauties were booted in one of the biggest ever crackdowns at the Abdulaziz Camel Festival where breeders compete for some £49 million in prize money. Judges at the festival, hosted in the desert northeast of the capital Riyadh, said this year they are using ‘specialised and advanced’ technology to detect nip and tuck.

ANIMALS ・ 23 HOURS AGO