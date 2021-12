Wasmer as "the universal WebAssembly runtime" that focuses on being able to run WASM code on any platform is out with its next major release. Released this summer was Wasmer 2.0 as a step forward for this open-source WASM implementation. The project remains focused on trying to compile "everything" to WebAssembly and to then run that on any operating system / platform or embed it in other languages or run it in a web browser. Wasmer 2.1 was released today as the next major iteration of the platform.

