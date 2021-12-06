ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City Imposes Private Employer Vaccine Mandate

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - New York City is imposing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on all its private employers starting December 27, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday, in an edict that will affect thousands of workers and would be the most sweeping yet to take effect in the United States. The move comes...

