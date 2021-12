Things are officially getting ugly for the Flyers. After an inspiring start to the season that saw the Flyers go 6-2-2 through their first 10 games, the team is now in the midst of a demoralizing seven-game losing streak. During this losing skid, the Flyers have been outscored 30-12 and have logged exactly one (1) goal on the man advantage in 19 power-play opportunities. Since November 4, the Flyers are averaging just 1.69 goals per game.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO