Oprah, Pharrell, Hollywood Luminaries Remember Jacqueline Avant: ‘A Light Has Gone Out in Los Angeles’

By Matt Donnelly
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music mogul Clarence Avant, are reeling from her shocking death at the age of 81 after a shooting and home invasion. As they process the tragedy, they are also shining a light on her charitable work and legacy of kindness. “Grace is...

Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
Variety

Suspect Arrested in Jacqueline Avant Killing

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of Jacqueline Avant, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced in a press conference Thursday. Police arrested Aariel Maynor, 29, who allegedly shot and killed Avant after breaking into her Beverly Hills home early Wednesday morning. Avant was the wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant, the mother of Democratic fundraiser Nicole Avant and the mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Several cameras caught Maynor’s vehicle driving east out of Beverly Hills after the shooting. Around 3:30 a.m., Hollywood police responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive. There, they found...
CBS LA

Oprah On Shooting Death Of Jacqueline Avant: ‘Numbed And In Shock’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Oprah Winfrey has issued a response to the slaying of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was shot and killed in a home invasion in Beverly Hills in the early morning hours Wednesday. Police tape blocks access to the 1100 block of Maytor Place in Beverly Hills, Calif., where Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed on Dec. 1, 2021. (Getty Images) The 81-year-old Avant was shot and killed just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Her 90-year-old husband, renowned music executive Clarence Avant, along with a security guard, were present at the time of the shooting,...
miamitimesonline.com

Hollywood grieves murder of Jacqueline Avant

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death last week of 81-year-old Los Angeles philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of famed music exec Clarence Avant, at the couple’s Beverly Hills home. Police said Aariel Maynor had accidentally shot himself in the foot before he was arrested in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Remembering Jacqueline Avant: “Her Advocacy Was Profound”

In the early morning hours of Dec. 1, the Trousdale Estates home of Jacqueline Avant and her husband Clarence, a trailblazing music executive known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” was compromised and resulted in Mrs. Avant’s death. The 81-year-old philanthropist and former model was shot and killed in this event, the motives of which are still being investigated by Beverly Hills police. As of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2, Beverly Hills police had taken 29-year-old Aariel Maynor of Los Angeles into custody as the only suspect. “Jacquie,” as friends and family called her, was born Jacqueline Alberta Gray on March 6,...
lasentinel.net

THE LOS ANGELES SENTINEL & THE BAKEWELL FAMILY MOURN THE LOSS OF OUR DEAR FRIEND MRS. JACKIE AVANT

THE LOS ANGELES SENTINEL & THE BAKEWELL FAMILY MOURN THE LOSS OF OUR DEAR FRIEND MRS. JACKIE AVANT. Words cannot express the pain and devastation the Bakewell family, our community of well-wishers, and fans feel this morning over the senseless murder of our beloved friend/family member, Mrs. Jackie Avant (81). Her brutal murder is not only a loss to her entire family but is a terrible loss to everyone who met her.
TheWrap

Anger and Alarm Rise Around Los Angeles After Rash of ‘Follow-Home Robberies’ and Jackie Avant Shooting Death

”When it starts happening in Trousdale Estates and Hancock Park, we’re in trouble,“ said radio station owner and Avant family friend Tavis Smiley. People wearing expensive jewelry, driving high-end cars and patronizing ritzy restaurants are among those being targeted in a spate of increasingly violent “follow-home robberies” around Los Angeles, prompting local authorities to step up resources to combat the alarming trend.
