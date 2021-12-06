Washington Justice add Kalios, drop Fury

Genius Sports is receiving equity in the Canadian Football League as part of a wider data and technology partnership aimed at growing the CFL’s presence globally. Under the strategic partnership, which starts in January, Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) will provide the CFL with its full suite of offerings. That includes data services for sportsbooks, but also analytics platforms for coaches and front offices, marketing services, some international streaming rights, and data-capture via Second Spectrum cameras. The deal also represents a significant business shift for the CFL, which concludes its season with the Grey Cup on Sunday. The nine-team league is creating a...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO