Denver Police Officer Praised For Heroism & Saving Suspect’s Life

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police officer is being hailed a hero for helping talk down a shooting suspect from taking his own life. Officer Tyler Carroll spent 45 minutes talking to the man and building some sense of trust with him.

It started when officers were called to contact the man who then fled from a traffic stop. Carroll used a PIT maneuver to disable the suspect’s car and stop him. When the man realized he had no way out, he pointed the gun to his own head, DPD says.

Carroll says he was the only officer who could make eye contact with the man, so he started negotiating with him. Eventually, the suspect lowered his gun and got out of the vehicle.

Officers took him into custody without any problems, and no one was hurt, police say. The suspect then thanked Carroll for saving his life.

“For his act of heroism, demonstration of good judgement and for acting above and beyond what is normally demanded to preserve the life of another during a dangerous encounter, while also protecting the safety of the public and fellow officer, Officer Carroll was awarded the Preservation of Life medal from the Denver Police Foundation,” DPD shared on social media.

For those struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Help is available 24 hours a day.

You can also contact Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-TALK(8255) or text “TALK” to 38255.